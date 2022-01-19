The Devastating Death Of Moon Knight's Gaspard Ulliel

Gaspard Ulliel, the French actor who will soon appear in the upcoming Marvel Studios and Disney+ show, "Moon Knight," has died following a skiing accident in the Alps. He was only 37 years old.

The actor's previous roles included the lead in "Hannibal Rising," the prequel that told the story of the famous fictional cannibal, Hannibal Lecter. He also appeared in the biopic "Saint Laurent," as well as "It's Only the End of the World," which he starred in alongside Marion Cotillard and Lea Seydoux. The film earned him a César Award for Best Actor in 2017, his second win from the award ceremony after he won one in 2005 for Most Promising Actor, in "A Very Long Engagement" (per IMDb). He was also a prominent figure in the campaign for Chanel's popular fragrance, Bleu de Chanel.

Deadline reports that the accident occurred on the slopes of the Savoie region, where he was rushed to hospital by helicopter. His death was confirmed via a statement from his family, which his agent submitted to the AFP. It marks another in many deaths that have occurred due to heavy weather and iced slopes.