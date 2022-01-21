Meat Loaf's Death Draws Tributes From Every Corner Of The Industry

Taking to Twitter to post their recollections, anecdotes and expressions of sympathy and condolence to his family, Meat Loaf fans from across the entire spectrum of music, TV, and motion pictures are making their feelings known. Actor and "Fight Club" costar Edward Norton posted a photo of himself and Meat Loaf in a moving embrace, writing, "I don't keep pictures from films around home. But I have this one in my office in a frame bc it makes me smile every time. It's engraved 'Love and Hugs, Meat' it sums him up well. He was so funny. And gentle. And warm to everyone. A sweet soul. RIP Meat Loaf."

Fellow musician @BoyGeorge also tweeted his commiseration and a fond memory, recalling an encounter with the singer in London, saying, "R.I.P. Meatloaf. Love and prayers to all his family and close friends. He once turned me upside down in a Chinese Restaurant in St Johns Wood."

Actor and "Star Trek" star George Takei tweeted, referencing one of Meat Loaf's most famous songs, "We wanted you, we needed you–and we loved you. Three out of three after all, Meatloaf. You will be missed." Actor Marlee Matlin, who competed on "The Celebrity Apprentice" the same season as Meat Loaf, tweeted, "He was passionate. A softie. Kind. And talented as hell. And he was my friend. My heart is broken into a million pieces. RIP my friend, Meat Loaf."