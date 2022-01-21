Rebecca Sonnenshine Explains What Makes Archive 81 So Unique - Exclusive

When something horror-related hits, imitators show up in droves. In the 1970s for instance, for every "The Exorcist," there were multiple knock-offs like "Abby," "Beyond the Door" or even "Cathy's Curse." When "Gremlins" hit it big in the '80s, we got "Ghoulies," "Critters," and, of course, "Hobgoblins".

We're in a new decade now, so we don't know what the next horror trend will be, but we do know what some of the biggest horror stories have been so far. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the big horror movies seem to focus on being trapped somewhere (like your own house, for instance). Movies like "Host," "Relic," "Scare Me," and even "The Invisible Man" all deal with the claustrophobia of being trapped in one's own limited circumstances. We've seen a focus on classic giallo-style horror imagery with more mainstream horror like "Last Night in Soho" and "Malignant."

In the midst of all of that is Netflix's latest series "Archive 81" which does, as it happens, feature a man cooped up in a strange facility as he pours over old tapes from the '90s in the hopes of solving a mysterious apartment fire. While the series certainly taps into where horror seems to be at the moment, it's also very much its own beast.

Looper sat down with writer and Executive Producer Rebecca Sonnenshine to get a since of how she made "Archive 81" something both familiar and yet very different.