Rebecca Sonnenshine Names The Horror Movies That Influenced Archive 81 - Exclusive

At this point, it's very difficult to successfully make a new horror movie or show without having the work immediately compared with what came before. Ari Aster became one of the biggest names in modern horror when he directed "Hereditary," but that film garners tons of comparisons with movies like "The Exorcist." The same happened when Aster released "Midsommar," which was instantly compared with "The Wicker Man."

If you're being compared with the greatest horror filmmakers of all time, though, that's a good problem to have. Likewise, there's absolutely nothing wrong with wearing your influences on your sleeve when you're endeavoring to make something new.

Recently, Netflix unleashed the first season of a new horror series called "Archive 81," which weaves the story of two people investigating and mysterious building New York City apartment building and communicating across time via some supernatural VHS tapes.

As you might expect, a show built around VHS tapes has some horror influences, which many of us likely saw through the magic of that magnetic tape we call VHS. Looper sat down with writer and Executive Producer Rebecca Sonnenshine to find out what her biggest horror influences are and how they impacted "Archive 81."