We Finally Know What Johnny Depp's Next Movie Role Will Be

Once one of the more prolific stars in Hollywood, Johnny Depp's career has been (relatively) on the skids ever since domestic abuse allegations were made by ex-wife Amber Heard. The allegations combined with the legal fallout following his failure to win a libel case over them in British court cost him his role in the ongoing "Fantastic Beasts" film franchise (via The Guardian), and though he has continued to work in the last few years, his profile has plummeted and the films he appears in these days are much smaller than the tentpole blockbusters he used to star in.

Depp's last feature film credit is for the 2020 drama "Minamata," which he also produced. And we now know what his next film role will be as well. Regardless of the actor's present career circumstances, the project definitely seems to be a strange one, even in the context of Depp's history of selecting unusual, offbeat roles.

