Squid Game Fans Just Got The News They've Been Waiting For

As reported by Variety, Netflix head Ted Sarandos has announced that a second season of "Squid Game" is 100% on the cards. The question was thrown at the man behind the big red N, who didn't hesitate, saying, "Absolutely. The 'Squid Game' universe has just begun."

The news backed up Hwang Dong-hyuk's previous comments about going back to the world he'd built over 10 years ago, which was picked up by the streaming service in 2018. Following the monstrous success and high demand for another season, Hwang said, "There's been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice!" (via AP).

By the sound of things, Sarandos has a much bigger game plan than just the show making its way back onto screens. According to Variety, Sarandos compared "Squid Game" with the likes of "Stranger Things," seeing potential not just as a series but also in other formats like games and live events. For now, we can just be glad (or slightly afraid) that one of the biggest surprises in TV history is coming back for more — and wonder about what will be waiting for us when we get there. Game on, Hwang.