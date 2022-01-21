Meat Loaf's Classic '90s Comedy Role You Totally Forgot About
Meat Loaf's death at the age of 74 likely has many fans revisiting the artist's work. Though arguably best known as a musician, Meat Loaf was a prolific actor whose screen career dates all the way back to 1962, and who plied his trade as an actor until 2018. Between his first, uncredited role as Boy in Stands in "State Fair," and his final one as Doug Rennie in Syfy's "Ghost Wars," there are multiple roles that his on-screen career will likely be remembered by.
Fans of the legendary "Rocky Horror Picture Show" from 1975 will no doubt remember Meat Loaf's turn as the rocker Eddie. Anyone who's seen David Fincher's 1999 movie "Fight Club" is sure to recognize him for his pivotal role as Robert Paulson. If you're into 1990s girl groups, you might very well know him as Dennis the bus driver from 1997's "Spice World."
However, it can be easy to forget one of his more memorable comedic roles. Come, let's take a look at Meat Loaf's classic 1990s comedy role you totally forgot about.
Meat Loaf is Tiny in Wayne's World
"Hey, Tiny, who's playing today?" might not be the single most iconic line in "Wayne's World," but it's certainly one of the most important to the movie's titular character. Meat Loaf's character, Tiny, is one of the most crucial figures in Wayne Campbell (Mike Myers) and Garth Algar's (Dana Carvey) everyday lives, seeing as the imposing bouncer guards the door to one of their favorite haunts — the iconic rock club, Gasworks. Fortunately for Wayne and Garth, Tiny is a cool dude who very much likes the pair, which allows for some casual chatter — as well as grants the duo some significant perks, such as skipping the invariably lengthy line he's presiding over.
"Wayne's World" is full of great cameos and well-known figures in small roles, from Alice Cooper and Robert Patrick to Ed O'Neill and Chris Farley. Since Meat Loaf's smash hit album "Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell" wouldn't come out until a year after the movie's release, Tiny might not have been quite as immediately recognizable to young audiences as some of these other figures at this particular stage of the artist's career — but in hindsight, his presence is virtually unmissable.