Meat Loaf's Classic '90s Comedy Role You Totally Forgot About

Meat Loaf's death at the age of 74 likely has many fans revisiting the artist's work. Though arguably best known as a musician, Meat Loaf was a prolific actor whose screen career dates all the way back to 1962, and who plied his trade as an actor until 2018. Between his first, uncredited role as Boy in Stands in "State Fair," and his final one as Doug Rennie in Syfy's "Ghost Wars," there are multiple roles that his on-screen career will likely be remembered by.

Fans of the legendary "Rocky Horror Picture Show" from 1975 will no doubt remember Meat Loaf's turn as the rocker Eddie. Anyone who's seen David Fincher's 1999 movie "Fight Club" is sure to recognize him for his pivotal role as Robert Paulson. If you're into 1990s girl groups, you might very well know him as Dennis the bus driver from 1997's "Spice World."

However, it can be easy to forget one of his more memorable comedic roles. Come, let's take a look at Meat Loaf's classic 1990s comedy role you totally forgot about.