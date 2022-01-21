The Truth About The Death Of Meat Loaf

Actor and musician Meat Loaf is dead, as reported on January 20, 2022 by Deadline. The 74-year-old's cause of death will reportedly not be released, though it's known that he passed away surrounded by his loved ones. The news broke in a statement from the artist's family, as released by agent Michael Greene.

"We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man," the statement read. "From his heart to your souls...don't ever stop rocking!"

Meat Loaf, whose real name was originally Marvin Lee Aday — which he later changed to Michael Lee Aday, per The New York Times — was a successful actor and musician, who's perhaps best known for his "Bat Out of Hell" album trilogy. He is survived by his wife, Deborah, as well as his daughters, Pearl and Amanda.