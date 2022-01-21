The Truth About The Death Of Meat Loaf
Actor and musician Meat Loaf is dead, as reported on January 20, 2022 by Deadline. The 74-year-old's cause of death will reportedly not be released, though it's known that he passed away surrounded by his loved ones. The news broke in a statement from the artist's family, as released by agent Michael Greene.
"We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man," the statement read. "From his heart to your souls...don't ever stop rocking!"
Meat Loaf, whose real name was originally Marvin Lee Aday — which he later changed to Michael Lee Aday, per The New York Times — was a successful actor and musician, who's perhaps best known for his "Bat Out of Hell" album trilogy. He is survived by his wife, Deborah, as well as his daughters, Pearl and Amanda.
Meat Loaf was a successful actor and singer
Meat Loaf hit the rock star jackpot with his very first album, "Bat Out of Hell," came out in 1977, and yielded five singles, including "Two out of Three Ain't Bad" and "Paradise by the Dashboard Light." Its sequel, "Bat out of Hell II: Back into Hell," gave him his biggest hit, the chart-topping "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)." In 2006, he wrapped up the trilogy with "Bat out of Hell III: The Monster Is Loose." Apart from his three-album magnum opus, he released a number of other albums.
The artist was also a well-known actor with over 100 acting credits to his name (via IMDb). He is particularly remembered for his early role as the greaser Eddie in the 1975 cult musical, "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," and for his turn as Robert Paulsen in 1999's "Fight Club."
Our thoughts are with the artist's family and friends during their time of loss and grief.