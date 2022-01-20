This Yellowjackets Star Was Only Supposed To Have One Line

Warning: spoilers for Yellowjackets below

"Yellowjackets" is the Showtime series that premiered on November 14, 2021, and after a slow start became one of the most buzzed-about shows of late-2021/early-2022. The series is about a high school girls' soccer team that goes missing in 1996 in the Canadian wilderness after a plane crash. The story follows the Yellowjackets as they fight to survive in 1996, as well as the surviving members trying to move on from their experience in present-day.

A big reason why the show is so popular is the built-in mystery: which characters survived the events of 1996, and what happened to those who didn't? The show also relies on a strong ensemble cast, who all deliver memorable performances. Each member of the Yellowjackets has some personal baggage that follows them throughout their ordeal.

In 1996, there's the love triangle between best friends Jackie (Ella Purnell) and Shauna (Sophie Nélisse). There's the secret romance between teammates Taissa (Jasmin Savoy Brown) and Van (Liv Hewson). There's the burgeoning relationship between Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) and the coach's son Travis (Kevin Alves). There's the always delightful budding sociopath Misty (Samantha Hanratty).

That's a lot of characters to root for, but one of the most important Yellowjackets wasn't even supposed to last beyond the pilot.