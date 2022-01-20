The Most Bizarre Law & Order Cases According To Fans

With a monumental 20-season run, "Law & Order" paved the way for today's influx of crime procedural dramas. The NBC series originally aired from September 1990 to May 2010, and most episodes follow criminal cases from the police investigations to their journey through the court system. What started as a singular crime drama quickly turned into a sprawling franchise by creator Dick Wolf, with the September 1999 spin-off series "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" becoming the most popular entity. It's hard to imagine what the genre of police and crime procedurals would look like without "Law & Order," which was recently picked up by NBC for an unlikely 21st season, now set for February 2022.

The upcoming season will presumably be a return to form for the franchise, with the series focusing more on the cases and legal process than the personal lives of its various detectives and attorneys. As "Law & Order" fans get ready for the new episodes, let's revisit some of the most bizarre cases from the show's initial run.