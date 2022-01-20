Scream Filmmakers Reveal Matthew Lillard's Secret Cameos That You Totally Missed

Spoilers for "Scream" (2022) ahead!

The latest chapter in Woodsboro's bloody saga has finally arrived, as 2022's "Scream" introduces audiences to a brand-new version of Ghostface. The series once again employs fascinating meta-commentary to explain the motive of the killer — or is that killers? – proving just as self-aware as the previous films. Of course, that also means that there's plenty of Easter eggs and references to classic horror movies scattered throughout the story, as well as a number of twists that pop up in the ending.

One twist that many longtime fans were hoping for, of course, was the surprise reveal of one of the original killers: Stu Macher (Matthew Lillard). Over the years, there have been plenty of theories online (per HITC) that suggest Stu survived the events of the first film, even though Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) dropped a TV on his head. And let's not forget that he was originally going to be the killer in "Scream 3."

In the new "Scream," it once again turns out that Stu isn't the one hiding under the Ghostface mask. But that doesn't mean he's not in the film. The filmmakers behind 2022's "Scream" recently revealed Matthew Lillard does have some secret cameos that you totally missed in the sequel.