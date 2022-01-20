Upload Season 2 Is Coming To Amazon Prime Sooner Than You Think

Creating one amazing TV series may be enough for some people, but Greg Daniels is on a path to have another legendary hit on his hands. For those of you who don't recognize that name, he's the creator of "The Office." But he's not done resting on his laurels just yet. He co-created the Netflix series "Space Force" alongside his "Office" colleague Steve Carell, and he also developed the Amazon Prime original series "Upload."

"Upload," which takes place in the year 2033, finds humans able to upload themselves into a virtual afterlife. Computer programmer Nathan (Robbie Amell) finds himself in this digital realm prematurely while still living under the watchful eye of his possessive girlfriend Ingrid (Allegra Edwards) while forming a relationship with customer service rep Nora (Andy Allo). Over time, Nathan and Nora begin to suspect he was murdered in a case that has plenty of hilarious twists and turns.

To catch up on the series so far, you can watch the Season 1 recap Amazon Prime just came out with, which comes at an opportune time. Season 2 is on the way, and it looks like death was only the beginning of Nathan's problems.