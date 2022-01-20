A Hawkeye Deleted Scene Features An Alternate Introduction To The Kingpin

Marvel's rapid spread across all forms of content consumption took things to another level in 2021 with several of their popular movie heroes making their way to Disney+. Series like "WandaVision," "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," and most recently "Hawkeye" have further expanded the already impressive Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, it is not only superheroes that have earned the MCU fans loyal enough to follow the characters wherever they go. One has to agree that Marvel villains have played an important role, as well. While the biggest example of that might be Loki, it is safe to say that other villains, from Josh Brolin's Thanos to Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness, have played a large part in the success of Marvel's stories.

That trend continued in the most recent Marvel series on Disney+, "Hawkeye." The six-episode season saw the return of Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio), who was last seen in Netflix's "Daredevil." In "Hawkeye," the crime lord is the boss pulling strings of Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), the Tracksuit Mafia, and even Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga).

Episode 5 of the series revealed Kingpin as the big bad of the show -– the one that Clint/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) suspected to be the mastermind from the beginning. It appears there may have originally been a different introduction planned for Kingpin, as a deleted scene from the series illustrates.