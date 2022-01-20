This Marvel Character May Be Too Powerful To Ever Join The MCU

Launching in 2008 with "Iron Man," the Marvel Cinematic Universe has firmly established itself as pop culture juggernaut. Spawning 27 movies, multiple TV shows on both Disney+ and Netflix, and billions of dollars in revenue, it's been impossible to escape these caped crusaders over the last 15 years. Heck, it's gotten to the point where every acclaimed director of so-called prestigious fare is asked to share their opinion on Marvel movies in an effort to spur debate (or incite outrage) on the internet.

Needless to say, everyone has an opinion on Marvel's releases, but they aren't going away any time soon. While most franchises tend to run out of steam after a few movies, the MCU has the luxury of being able to dig into the vaults of Marvel Comics and find an endless supply of characters to make movies about.

There are plenty of heroes and villains who fans want to see on the screen, but some of them are off-limits for a variety of reasons. And while some characters are off the cards due to other studios owning the rights (for example, Rom the Space Knight), some are being left out of the franchise for creative reasons. One such example is a powerful force that would, most likely, make the current Avengers look obsolete in comparison. Who wants to see that?