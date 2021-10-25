Marvel's Rom The Space Knight Movie May Never Happen. Here's Why

In the realm of comic book adaptations, things have gotten rather strange as of late. A little over a decade ago, people thought it was a risk to make movies based on characters like Iron Man and Captain America. They may have been a bit off the beaten path, but most people at least had heard of them to an extent. These days, one of the biggest franchises in the world is based on the Guardians of the Galaxy, while M.O.D.O.K. has his very own T.V. show on Hulu.

It seems like virtually any comic book character could get their own property these days, especially in light of Disney greenlighting a slew of Marvel series to go directly to Disney+. It begs the question that's undoubtedly been on most people's minds for years now: when will we get a movie based on Rom the Space Knight?

The character started as a toy before spinning off into its own comic book series from Marvel. The cyborg seems ripe for adaptation given its cool aesthetic, but James Gunn recently broke down why people shouldn't get their hopes up any time soon.