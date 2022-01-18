The HIMYM Parallels You Missed In The How I Met Your Father Pilot

A yellow umbrella, a blue French horn, a pineapple, and a ducky tie — if those seemingly random objects mean something to you, you're probably a "How I Met Your Mother" fan.

When the sitcom first premiered in 2005, many compared it to previous sitcoms about a group of 20-and-30-somethings navigating life in New York, like "Friends" or even "Seinfeld." However, it quickly became evident that "HIMYM" was something special. Through protagonist Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor), the series expertly captures the struggles of looking for love in the big city. However, the central mystery of the titular mother is really what makes "HIMYM" so memorable and sets it apart from other sitcoms of the era.

Though the "How I Met Your Mother" finale was disappointing for many fans, the series' mystery formula still certainly has its appeal. "How I Met Your Father" is a new reimagining of the concept, featuring Hilary Duff as Sophie, a young woman in New York on her own quest for romance, with Kim Cattrall filling the role of narrator and future Sophie.

The new series, streaming on Hulu, isn't a reboot of the original, but rather a similarly inspired story. That said, the "How I Met Your Father" pilot does have many similarities to the first episode of "HIMYM," including ones that even the most devoted fans may have missed.