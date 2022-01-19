New Picard Season 2 Poster Teases The Return Of A Classic Star Trek Character

Though his return was first teased in 2021, a new promotional poster for "Picard" Season 2, which premieres on Paramount+ in March, seems to solidify the return of John De Lancie as the iconic Q, a nearly omnipotent being introduced in 1987 with the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" pilot episode "Encounter at Farpoint" (via Paramount+ on Twitter). An agent of chaos, Q has always been determined to prove that humanity is not nearly so noble as "Star Trek" would imply, and in the new season of "Picard," it appears he will go further than ever to make his point. The Twitter caption for the poster references that initial episode, reading, "The trial never ends."

The ostensible plot of "Picard" Season 2, based on its promotional materials, appears to be Q's creation of an alternate timeline in which Earth becomes a totalitarian hellscape at some point in the 21st century, prompting Picard and his new crew to travel back in time to set things right. This sort of storyline is familiar ground for "Star Trek." Some of its most classic tales have dealt with time travel and branching timelines. In the iconic "The Original Series" episode "The City on the Edge of Forever," written by the late Harlan Ellison, Kirk (William Shatner) and Spock (Leonard Nimoy) are thrust back to New York City in 1930 and must make difficult choices to preserve the course of history.

Picard himself has seen his fair share of time travel, though never while facing off against as wily an opponent as Q. For instance, the "Next Generation" two-parter "Time's Arrow" saw the crew travel to Earth in the 1980s to solve a time-loop mystery. Fans are sure to be on the edge of their seats as they figure out how he will emerge victorious in the new season of "Picard."