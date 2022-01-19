Netflix Shares A Steamy First Look At Bridgerton Season 2
"Bridgerton” took the world by storm when Season 1 premiered on Netflix. Based on the successful novels by Julia Quinn, the television series follows the romantic entanglements of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Duke Simon Basset (Rege-Jean Page). Fans were undeniably upset at the news that Page would not be returning for "Bridgerton" Season 2, but there is still a lot for fans to look forward to. Dynevor's Daphne will still be involved in the new season, but the perspective will shift to her older brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey). This falls in line with the books, which separately follow each of the eight Bridgerton progeny (via Buzzfeed).
Season 2 is adapted from "The Viscount Who Loved Me" and details Anthony's journey to find a wife. Last time the audience saw him, he realized that the liaison with artist Siena Rosso (Sabrina Bartlett) was not meant to be. In the new season, he will meet Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), who naturally wants nothing to do with him (via CBR).
Now that the show is gearing up to premiere in March, Netflix has released some first-look photos that reveal a bit of what the new season holds in store.
Bridgerton Season 2 looks to be just as dramatic as the first
Season 1 remains iconic with the titular Duke and Daphne engaging in the fake-dating trope that is so popular in romances. Not to be outdone, Season 2 will be employing the enemies-to-lovers trope, if it stays faithful to the books (via CBR). Kate arrives with her family from India just in time for Anthony to be looking for a wife. As with most romances, they clash immediately and find nothing agreeable about each other. Anthony pursues Kate's sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran), but Kate isn't sure that Anthony has changed into a man worth marrying. In the sneak peek that Netflix released for the TUDUM event, Anthony is shocked at how forthright and unimpressed Kate is with him.
Now, Netflix has released promotional images via Twitter, and the new series appears to be as steamy as ever. Among many of the images is one of Kate toting a gun in an apparent hunting session with the Bridgerton boys. She and Anthony are also featured in a romantic embrace, as well as a high-stakes fencing match.
The full story will be released on March 25, when Netflix airs Season 2.