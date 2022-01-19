Netflix Shares A Steamy First Look At Bridgerton Season 2

"Bridgerton” took the world by storm when Season 1 premiered on Netflix. Based on the successful novels by Julia Quinn, the television series follows the romantic entanglements of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Duke Simon Basset (Rege-Jean Page). Fans were undeniably upset at the news that Page would not be returning for "Bridgerton" Season 2, but there is still a lot for fans to look forward to. Dynevor's Daphne will still be involved in the new season, but the perspective will shift to her older brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey). This falls in line with the books, which separately follow each of the eight Bridgerton progeny (via Buzzfeed).

Season 2 is adapted from "The Viscount Who Loved Me" and details Anthony's journey to find a wife. Last time the audience saw him, he realized that the liaison with artist Siena Rosso (Sabrina Bartlett) was not meant to be. In the new season, he will meet Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), who naturally wants nothing to do with him (via CBR).

Now that the show is gearing up to premiere in March, Netflix has released some first-look photos that reveal a bit of what the new season holds in store.