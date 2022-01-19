There's A Version Of Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts You'll Never Get To See

The "Transformers" IP is a cash cow that Hollywood just can't stop milking. Having started its on-screen life as a beloved children's cartoon, the sci-fi action saga has gone on to become a successful live-action movie series helmed in large part by the polarizing Michael Bay. The films haven't always been successful with critics (per Rotten Tomatoes) — mainly due to their incoherent plots and repetitious Bayhem — but their box office history suggests that plenty of people do enjoy them (via The Numbers).

That said, when "Bumblebee" came out in 2018, it showed that this machine-centric franchise had a sentimental human heart after all. The prequel is full of 1980s nostalgia, and fans and critics alike praised the movie for its charm. With the franchise rejuvenated as a result of "Bumblebee," both critically and commercially, Paramount was more than happy to greenlight "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts."

Like "Bumblebee" before it, "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" is a prequel to the Michael Bay-era movies. However, Steve Caple Jr.'s flick will swap the Amblin-inspired '80s setting for 1990s Brooklyn. The story will also mark the returns of fan-favorite characters such as Optimus Prime, as well as appearances from the Maximals and Terrorcons. Elsewhere, Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, and Lauren Vélez will bring some humanity to the proceedings.

Of course, it's too early to know what the movie will entail, but there is one version of the story we know for a fact that fans will never get to see.