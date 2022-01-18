Chicago P.D. Fans Just Got Excellent Season 9 Production News
"Chicago Fire" premiered on NBC in the Fall of 2012, giving television viewers a glimpse into the complicated lives of the Chicago Fire Department's Firehouse 51 staff. This premise soon took off with viewers, amounting to a 10-season run that has spanned over 200 total episodes, and it's not done yet. Additionally, it also laid the groundwork for a now-highly successful TV universe known as the One Chicago franchise. The first spinoff title to hit the airwaves was "Chicago P.D.," which made its proper small screen debut in January of 2014.
"Chicago P.D." puts the spotlight on the Chicago Police Department's 21st District, and despite it having to contend with such police procedural titans as "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and "NCIS," the series has found its niche over the years. At the time of this writing, the show is rapidly approaching the 200 episode mark as its ninth season rolls on, and viewers still tune in week in and week out. If its overall success, as well as that of the overall One Chicago franchise, is of any indication, "Chicago P.D." isn't likely to disappear any time soon.
Sadly, however, "Chicago P.D." Season 9 has faced some serious roadblocks as of late. Thankfully, some good news has finally come about that'll make fans quite happy.
The filming of Season 9 is back on track
On January 13, 2022, reports made the rounds online that several "Chicago P.D." personnel had tested positive for COVID-19. Some cases were within Zone A, which includes cast members and those who had worked closely alongside them. Naturally, this halted production on the next batch of installments, making viewers wait a bit longer to see where the story is going. Given the latest surge of COVID-19 cases and the rise of the Omicron variant, a wave of uncertainty hit the "Chicago P.D." fandom as its members awaited updates.
That update has finally arrived, and it couldn't be more encouraging. As revealed by Screen Magazine on January 18, filming of "Chicago P.D." Season 9 has picked back up. According to the publication, things are once again going smoothly, and the shoot will continue as planned for the foreseeable future. Additionally, production on "Chicago Fire" Season 10 is still going strong following a brief COVID-induced stoppage, and "Chicago Med" Season 7 is also free of any delays.
While it's great to hear that "Chicago P.D." Season 9 is back on track, we can only hope that the set remains COVID-free and the cast and crew stay healthy and safe from here on out.