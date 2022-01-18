Chicago P.D. Fans Just Got Excellent Season 9 Production News

"Chicago Fire" premiered on NBC in the Fall of 2012, giving television viewers a glimpse into the complicated lives of the Chicago Fire Department's Firehouse 51 staff. This premise soon took off with viewers, amounting to a 10-season run that has spanned over 200 total episodes, and it's not done yet. Additionally, it also laid the groundwork for a now-highly successful TV universe known as the One Chicago franchise. The first spinoff title to hit the airwaves was "Chicago P.D.," which made its proper small screen debut in January of 2014.

"Chicago P.D." puts the spotlight on the Chicago Police Department's 21st District, and despite it having to contend with such police procedural titans as "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and "NCIS," the series has found its niche over the years. At the time of this writing, the show is rapidly approaching the 200 episode mark as its ninth season rolls on, and viewers still tune in week in and week out. If its overall success, as well as that of the overall One Chicago franchise, is of any indication, "Chicago P.D." isn't likely to disappear any time soon.

Sadly, however, "Chicago P.D." Season 9 has faced some serious roadblocks as of late. Thankfully, some good news has finally come about that'll make fans quite happy.