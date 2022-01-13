Fans Of Chicago P.D. Just Got Some Unfortunate Production News

Covid-19 is back with a vengeance and once again wreaking havoc on your favorite TV show's production schedule. The number of positive cases is once again pushing release dates way past their original times, and entire productions are being shut down as precautionary measures to prevent cast and crews from contracting or spreading the virus.

This isn't the first time throughout the pandemic that television, in general, has experienced difficulties. Production of notable shows like "NCIS" recently shut down for the safety of the cast and crew as the number of cases continues to rise in Los Angeles (via LA County Health Department).

However, Los Angeles isn't the only city experiencing hardship and forced delays in production. The Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television show "Chicago P.D." is also pulling the plug. Thanks to the omicron variant, this "One Chicago" staple has become the latest show to hit pause as a precautionary measure.