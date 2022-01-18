A Peacemaker Character Is Headed For A Major DC Movie According To James Gunn

As James Gunn told "TV's Top 5" (via Collider), a character from "Peacemaker" is indeed about to make it to the big screen.

"['Peacemaker'] is part of the DCU, I mean they can use these characters," Gunn said. "I mean, one of these characters, which people have kind of figured out, one of these characters is used in a future big DC movie that's from here. So we are connected to all of this. Who knows what role these characters are going to play in the future? I mean no one knew who the Guardians of the Galaxy were, and then all of a sudden they're massive players in ['Avengers: Infinity War'] and 'Endgame'. So, who knows what's going to happen with Peacemaker in ten years, five years, or whatever?"

So, Gunn not only confirms that a presumably major "Peacemaker" character will make an appearance in a major DCEU movie, but he even insists that fans already have some theories about who that might be. Since pretty much every character in the show is a delight, this, of course, leaves plenty of possibilities, and the whole thing might even turn out to be one of Gunn's long games, made famous by his copious and complex "Guardians of the Galaxy" Easter eggs.

In particular, both Steve Agee's John Economos and Jennifer Holland's Emilia Harcourt are already big-screen veterans, having already appeared in "The Suicide Squad." Of course, so is John Cena's Peacemaker himself, and in an interview with Comic Book, the actor expressed a willingness to share the screen with his pro wrestler-turned-actor colleague, Dwayne Johnson, who's currently working on "Black Adam." "That's one heck of a movie poster, Peacemaker and Black Adam," Cena said. "I'll leave it at that."