The One Part Of The Moon Knight Trailer Fans Can't Get Past

It's not uncommon for actors to take on an accent that is not their own for a part, and over the years, many have failed at the task spectacularly. In the case of Oscar Isaac's English twang in the new trailer, some fans are finding it to be quite jarring. They were quick to voice their concerns on Twitter, with some even throwing up comparisons to one of the most infamously botched attempts at a London accent ever caught on film: Dick Van Dyke in "Mary Poppins."

Voicing their thoughts on what might be the latest offender, Twitter user @ShopDollyShots said, "oh bless, is that Oscar Isaac trying to do a southeast London accent on 'Moon Knight?'" Meanwhile, @NikLinenBerger spoke for many when they wrote, "'Moon Knight' looks cool but I really don't like Oscar Isaac's fake a– accent. It's very distracting."

For @SITHLEIAS, taking in the accent was part of a balancing act. They tweeted, "my mind is split between appreciating how amazing moon knight looks and trying to digest oscar isaac with a british accent."

While British fans may be having a laugh at Isaac's accent work, there could actually be an in-show explanation. Considering the British Steven is just one of the manifestations of Marc's disorder, the accent we hear could be Marc's interpretation of what he thinks an English person sounds like. If that is true, then the wonky English inflection could actually be a super smart way to develop the character.

Either way, we'll hopefully get to the bottom of Isaac's accent when "Moon Knight" rises on Disney+ on March 30.