What Is The Song In The Moon Knight Trailer?

Marvel fans have been clamoring for a "Moon Knight" adaptation for years, and their patience is about to pay off in a big way. The morally conflicted hero has his own series coming to Disney+ this year, with "Star Wars" and "Ex Machina" star Oscar Isaac taking center stage as the titular hero. Plot details are being kept close to the vest for now, but we know that Moon Knight will do some freaking out and go up against a villain played by Ethan Hawke. Plus, if the latest trailer is anything to go by, the show looks set to embrace the darker elements of the comics, albeit with a few laughs thrown in for good measure.

The new footage opens with Isaac's character lying in bed playing with a Rubik's cube. The voiceover reveals that he has a sleeping disorder and "can't tell the difference" between his dreams and everyday life. Cue a warped and skewered musical number that adds to the disoriented and chaotic mood. But what is the name of the song and who recorded it?