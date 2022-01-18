What Is The Song In The Moon Knight Trailer?
Marvel fans have been clamoring for a "Moon Knight" adaptation for years, and their patience is about to pay off in a big way. The morally conflicted hero has his own series coming to Disney+ this year, with "Star Wars" and "Ex Machina" star Oscar Isaac taking center stage as the titular hero. Plot details are being kept close to the vest for now, but we know that Moon Knight will do some freaking out and go up against a villain played by Ethan Hawke. Plus, if the latest trailer is anything to go by, the show looks set to embrace the darker elements of the comics, albeit with a few laughs thrown in for good measure.
The new footage opens with Isaac's character lying in bed playing with a Rubik's cube. The voiceover reveals that he has a sleeping disorder and "can't tell the difference" between his dreams and everyday life. Cue a warped and skewered musical number that adds to the disoriented and chaotic mood. But what is the name of the song and who recorded it?
Kid Cudi's 'Day 'n' Night' plays in the Moon Knight trailer
A stripped-down version of Kid Cudi's "Day 'n' Nite" plays in the latest "Moon Knight" trailer. While it's a song that most people who were tuned into the pop music of the late 2000s will be familiar with, few have heard it like this before.
"Day 'n' Nite" was a huge hit in 2008. The single was included on Cudi's breakout mixtape "A Kid Named Cudi" as well as his debut studio album "Man on the Moon: The End of Day," which sold over 2 million copies in the United States alone (per Yahoo! Music Blog) and peaked at number three on the Billboard charts. "Day 'n' Nite" was a hit in other territories too, and it turned the rapper into a household name who released other hits such as "Pursuit of Happiness."
The song also spawned a successful electro-house remix by Italian production duo Crookers. A less known rendition, however, is the cover version by '90s pop-rock icons Sugar Ray. While that one didn't enjoy global chart success, its sheer existence proves just how much of an impact "Day 'n' Nite" made at the time.