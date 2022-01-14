Vincent D'Onofrio Confirms What We Suspected About The Netflix Marvel Series' Cancellation

Warning: Spoilers for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" ahead.

Vincent D'Onofrio brought his impressive physical form and acting chops to the iconic role of Kingpin, the businessman-turned-crimelord of New York, in the "Daredevil" Netflix series. Fresh off his appearance in the Disney+ series "Hawkeye" — unabashedly part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — D'Onofrio recently sat down with Marvel News Desk to give his perspective on why "Daredevil" was ultimately canceled.

"We understood what Marvel was doing because Disney+ [was] coming out. When you're in this business a long time like we have all been, it kind of made sense business-wise." The actor continued, "What didn't make sense to us was why we wouldn't continue that show or the idea of how that worked and how well it worked. Conceptually, I think we were disappointed, but I think we all understood what was going on, and it sort of was inevitable. In this business, you learn to accept things because you know it's a business in the end, and there's nothing you can really do about it."

With the series rating the best of the Netflix collection, there are rumors (if not just fan prayers) of a return to form in a Season 4, but nothing is confirmed. With Fisk showing up with Echo (Alaqua Cox) in "Hawkeye" and Murdock making an appearance in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," the stage is set for a full-blown return. Fans certainly have reason to hope to see Cox and D'Onofrio face off again, but they'll have to wait to see if it's in a continuation of "Daredevil" or another MCU project.