Vincent D'Onofrio Confirms What We Suspected About The Netflix Marvel Series' Cancellation
Before the launch of Disney+, Marvel looked to expand their shared universe outside of the cinema to the small screen. While they had a largely self-contained series with "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." (only mentions of what happened in the movies and a brief appearance of Samuel L. Jackson), it proved the world of Marvel was viable in smaller segments.
Two years later, Marvel moved to Netflix to launch more series — though like "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," their place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe were always hotly debated. The first character they brought to the small screen was the lawyer-by-day, vigilante-by-night, Daredevil. The "Daredevil" series follows Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) as he fights for injustice as a blind attorney for the people in Hell's Kitchen. When the city gets too corrupt to use the law for change, he dawns the crimson cowl as Daredevil.
Unfortunately, the series was canceled after a three-season run, along with all other Netflix Marvel series like "Luke Cage" and "Iron Fist." Now, "Daredevil" star Vincent D'Onofrio, who played one of Marvel's biggest villains Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin, is opening up about Marvel's decision to end the series — and whether fans will ever see a Season 4.
Vincent D'Onofrio thought it 'didn't make sense' why Daredevil couldn't continue
Warning: Spoilers for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" ahead.
Vincent D'Onofrio brought his impressive physical form and acting chops to the iconic role of Kingpin, the businessman-turned-crimelord of New York, in the "Daredevil" Netflix series. Fresh off his appearance in the Disney+ series "Hawkeye" — unabashedly part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — D'Onofrio recently sat down with Marvel News Desk to give his perspective on why "Daredevil" was ultimately canceled.
"We understood what Marvel was doing because Disney+ [was] coming out. When you're in this business a long time like we have all been, it kind of made sense business-wise." The actor continued, "What didn't make sense to us was why we wouldn't continue that show or the idea of how that worked and how well it worked. Conceptually, I think we were disappointed, but I think we all understood what was going on, and it sort of was inevitable. In this business, you learn to accept things because you know it's a business in the end, and there's nothing you can really do about it."
With the series rating the best of the Netflix collection, there are rumors (if not just fan prayers) of a return to form in a Season 4, but nothing is confirmed. With Fisk showing up with Echo (Alaqua Cox) in "Hawkeye" and Murdock making an appearance in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," the stage is set for a full-blown return. Fans certainly have reason to hope to see Cox and D'Onofrio face off again, but they'll have to wait to see if it's in a continuation of "Daredevil" or another MCU project.