Scream Filmmakers Went To Extreme Measures To Prevent The Cast From Spoiling The Movie
The original 1996 film "Scream" helped reinvigorate the horror genre, and due to its popularity, spawned three more sequels and a television series. The iconic mask worn by the killer(s) in "Scream" has become a pop culture mainstay that is immediately recognizable. Owing to that, a new "Scream" was released on January 14, 2022. Starring original "Scream" actors Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette, this new movie was marketed as a reboot of the original series, but it is in fact a direct sequel to 2011's "Scream 4."
The movie has been well received thus far, having earned an impressive 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes as of the moment of this writing. The story of "Scream" picks up when a new "Ghostface" killer begins to terrorize the town anew, which immediately brings back the horror the original cast faced. But the true identity of the killer was hidden even from the cast of the movie, with a recent interview with series newcomer Jack Quaid shedding some light on the events behind the scenes.
The actors received different scripts to prevent spoilers
Speaking with Bloody Disgusting, actor Jack Quaid said of his experience during the production of the film by saying, "In terms of my character...especially in the beginning of filming, we all got different scripts. I was never really quite sure what the situation was. In some versions some characters die, in other versions other characters die. In some versions somebody's the killer, in other versions someone else is the killer. It was like a big game of 'Among Us.'"
"Among Us" is a popular video game that charges players with discovering which among them is a killer by figuring out who is most "suspect." Judging by this comment, it appears as if none of the cast actually knew who the real killer was, and it makes sense considering how easy spoilers can disseminate on the internet. Just like at how extreme other high-stakes productions go when it comes to secrecy, like "Game of Thrones" or the most recent "Spider-Man" movie. Ultimately, it seems that Paramount Pictures were not messing around when it came to keeping fans guessing.