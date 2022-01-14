Jonah Hill Would Do Superbad 2 Under One Hilarious Condition
Since its release in 2007, "Superbad" has gone on to become one of the most beloved comedies of its generation. Starring Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, and Christopher Mintz-Plasse as a group of teenagers who want to lose their respective virginities before they start college, the story follows their characters, Seth, Evan, and Fogell aka McLovin, as they try to procure alcohol for a high school house party. Naturally, things don't go according to plan.
"Superbad" contains all of the crude hallmarks of other profanity-laden teen comedies that deal with topics such as sex and partying. However, as Rotten Tomatoes points out, the movie has been praised for balancing these moments with heartfelt sincerity and an authentic portrayal of the high school experience.
Fans are still talking about "Superbad" almost 15 years later, and many of them would no doubt love to see a sequel. Seth Rogen, who co-wrote, produced, and starred in the original film, has claimed that there will never be a follow-up under his watch. That being said, Jonah Hill is open to the idea down the line, but he has one demand.
Jonah Hill would only do his idea for a Superbad sequel
Jonah Hill made a name for himself as one of Hollywood's go-to comedy actors in the late 2000s. However, as many actors do, he evolved to become a versatile talent whose filmography includes collaborations with Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, and Todd Phillips. He recently returned to more overt comedy roles in Adam MacKay's "Don't Look Up," and he seems keen to pursue more laughter-inducing projects moving forward. "Superbad 2" isn't at the top of his list of priorities at the moment, but he's open to making it in the distant future.
In a recent interview with W Magazine, Hill revealed that he'd make a "Superbad" sequel under one condition: they use his idea for the story. "What I want to do is when we're like 80, do a Superbad 2. Like, 'old-folks-home Superbad,'" said Hill. "Our spouses die, and we're single again. That's what I want 'Superbad 2' to be, and that's the only way I would ever make it."
Jonah Hill is 38 years old at the time of this writing, so fans will have to wait another 42 years before he considers playing Seth again. It remains to be seen if Seth Rogen will have changed his mind by then.