This Surprising Actor Almost Played Mike Logan On Law And Order

Michael "Mike" Logan, as played by Chris Noth, was a much-beloved part of "Law & Order," ultimately appearing on the show 148 times (per IMDb) during its 20 seasons on NBC. After Season 5, Logan (and Noth) was transferred to the spin-off series "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," where he stayed on as a regular for a few additional seasons.

During that time, fans got to know Logan's family background and become familiar with his proclivity for dating around. His background as a victim of child abuse ultimately helped to explain his disdain for criminality at large. At the end of Noth's "Criminal Intent" run, Logan quits the force to try his hand at other professions, after 25 years of working as a cop.

At this point, obviously, it's hard to picture any other actor but Noth as Logan, but apparently "Law & Order" producers had another name in mind — an acclaimed actor, in fact — for the part when they were initially casting about for the pilot, and you'll never believe who it was.