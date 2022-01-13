Twilight Almost Underwent Some Bizarre Tweaks On The Way To The Screen

As far as vampire movies go, "Twilight" might not be the most popular of the bunch, as the 2008 movie holds a 49% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The series became something of a pop-culture phenomenon as fans of the books by Stephanie Meyer flocked to see the entire saga over the years. The franchise raked in $3.3 billion worldwide (via Cheatsheet) so clearly audiences were much more impressed by the angsty romance between Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) and an immortal vampire, Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson).

The 2008 film sees Bella slowly fall in love with Edward after moving to the town of Forks, Washington. She uncovers the truth about him — even learning that although vampires can't be killed by sunlight it makes their skin glitter like diamonds, which is why they often hide themselves from the world. But Edward's mysterious nature only makes her more interested in him, although it all gets a little bloody when a roaming vampire clan start killing people in Forks — and turn their attention to the Cullens.

"Twilight" is certainly a product of the mid 2000s, complete with an equally angsty pop-punk soundtrack, but it almost underwent some bizarre tweaks on the way to the screen.