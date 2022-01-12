Yellowjackets Fans Are Buzzing Over Jasmin Savoy Brown's Comments About The Show's Future
Showtime's "Yellowjackets" is one of the biggest hits for the premium cable network in recent years (via TV Series Finale). Throughout the course of the show's first season, the series has enjoyed high reviews from critics and audiences alike (via Rotten Tomatoes). The drama tells the story of a group of teenagers who survive a plane crash while on their way to a national soccer championship. Set between two time periods, the events of the series show both the immediate aftermath of the crash and the long impact the subsequent traumatic events have on the few survivors. The series cast includes stars like Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey and Tawny Cypress, as well as a group of actresses who play their younger counterparts in the past (via IMDb).
Last December, Showtime announced that the series was already renewed for a second season (via Deadline). With the first season finale quickly approaching, fans of "Yellowjackets" are eager to learn more about its future. Though the series is only confirmed for a total of two seasons so far, recent comments from one of the main cast members suggests that fans could have plenty more to look forward to.
Jasmin Savoy Brown says creators have plans for five seasons and most fans are loving it
In an interview with ComicBook.com, Jasmin Savoy Brown, the actress who plays the teenage version of Taissa, revealed that the series creators have a rough outline that could take the show far beyond its first season. Though she insists that she isn't privy to most of it, Brown says she knows a plan exists for a whole five seasons. Like most stars at the center of a popular series, Brown is constantly asked questions about where the series is headed next and her interview Comicbook.com is no exception.
"Here's the truth: I don't know the answer to a lot of the questions," Brown told ComicBook.com. "I only know as far as the end of Season 1 and they have five seasons already written out in their head."
In response to the news, "Yellowjackets" fans on Twitter were quick to sound off with a slew of excited tweets. @intospideyverse retweeted @ComicBook's tweet about the article with the simple caption of "Loving this." @twistdmentality did the same with a comment that said, "I have to suffer being unhealthily obsessed for four more years? Like, I'll do it. No doubt. But dear God."
While the overall tone of the response was excitement, a handful also questioned the practicality of expanding the story to such a length. @teenbeanmovie said, "Listen, I love the show, but does it really need 5 seasons?"
Whether fans are ready for five seasons or not, the first season finale is due to arrive on Showtime on January 16.