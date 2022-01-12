Yellowjackets Fans Are Buzzing Over Jasmin Savoy Brown's Comments About The Show's Future

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Jasmin Savoy Brown, the actress who plays the teenage version of Taissa, revealed that the series creators have a rough outline that could take the show far beyond its first season. Though she insists that she isn't privy to most of it, Brown says she knows a plan exists for a whole five seasons. Like most stars at the center of a popular series, Brown is constantly asked questions about where the series is headed next and her interview Comicbook.com is no exception.

"Here's the truth: I don't know the answer to a lot of the questions," Brown told ComicBook.com. "I only know as far as the end of Season 1 and they have five seasons already written out in their head."

In response to the news, "Yellowjackets" fans on Twitter were quick to sound off with a slew of excited tweets. @intospideyverse retweeted @ComicBook's tweet about the article with the simple caption of "Loving this." @twistdmentality did the same with a comment that said, "I have to suffer being unhealthily obsessed for four more years? Like, I'll do it. No doubt. But dear God."

While the overall tone of the response was excitement, a handful also questioned the practicality of expanding the story to such a length. @teenbeanmovie said, "Listen, I love the show, but does it really need 5 seasons?"

Whether fans are ready for five seasons or not, the first season finale is due to arrive on Showtime on January 16.