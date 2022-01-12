The Surprising Actor Tony Hale Was Compared To Before Arrested Development - Exclusive
There are a lot of ways that some of your favorite actors got their start as performers. Leonardo DiCaprio pretty famously got one of his first movie roles in "Critters 3." However, he also found early success in commercial work when he appeared in an ad for Bubble Yum Bubble Gum.
That's what we're talking about today — an actor who got their start in commercial work. Paul Rudd starred in a Super Nintendo commercial. Jack Black hocked wares for Atari ("Pitfall" specifically). Who could forget that time Bryan Cranston extoled the virtues of Preparation H?
One famous actor in particular who stands out is star of "Arrested Development" and "Veep" star Tony Hale. Before he became Buster Bluth, Hale featured in multiple, comedic commercials. He played a penny-pinching husband trying to cut down on baby costs as his wife is giving birth for Citibank. Hale lip-synched along with Styx's "Mr. Roboto" for Volkswagen — which was actually referenced in an episode of "Arrested Development".
During those commercial days, Hale was compared to a surprising comedic actor. Looper spoke with Tony Hale while he was promoting "Poupelle of Chimney Town" and he told us all about the actor comparison that nearly held him back from stardom.
Friends could've cost Tony Hale his sitcom career
"Arrested Development" is a comedy that bridged people from the end of the '90s era of "Seinfeld," "Frasier," and the like to the more modern talking head shows like "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation." The biggest sitcom of the '90s, "Friends," was still going in the early 2000s. As casting began for "Arrested Development" in 2003, it was the success of "Friends" that could have kept Tony Hale from becoming Buster Bluth.
"I would do commercials for many, many years in New York and I was just kind of labeled a commercial actor," Hale explained. "And my type was the quirky guy, not all there. Somebody described me as a not so good looking David Schwimmer. And I said, 'What if somebody doesn't think David Schwimmer's good looking? Then I'm screwed.' I was always seen as a commercial actor and I always wanted to do comedy and sitcom. And so I would say 'Arrested Development' was kind of that kind of breaking through that I was really super grateful for."
Thankfully for us, being a "not so good looking" Ross Geller didn't prevent Hale from becoming one of the funniest sitcom actors of the 2000s and beyond.
"Poupelle of Chimney Town" is now playing in theaters.