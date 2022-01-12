What Is Oba Diah In The Book Of Boba Fett?

It was a long and winding road to "The Book of Boba Fett," but late is better than never. The most mysterious bounty hunter in the galaxy far, far away is finally receiving a more well-rounded backstory courtesy of the Disney+ series, allowing fans to see more of his humanity, nuances and — perhaps most surprisingly — his face. "The Book of Boba Fett" chronicles the character's journey following the events of "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" — from his daring escape from the Sarlacc pit to his burgeoning takeover of the criminal underworld. During these trials and tribulations (but mostly trials), fans have gotten to witness his growing relationship with the Tuskens, as well as his attempts to gain some respect in the realm of organized crime.

Needless to say, it hasn't always been plain sailing for the bounty hunter when it comes to dealing with those who live on the outskirts of a lawful society. Last week's chapter saw him get into a fight with the Pyke Syndicate on a hovertrain, where he let them know there's a new boss in Tatooine.

The latest episode explores the aftermath of this exchange when Boba takes a trip to Oba Diah, a unique place in the "Star Wars" lore. Here's what we know about it.