What Is Oba Diah In The Book Of Boba Fett?
It was a long and winding road to "The Book of Boba Fett," but late is better than never. The most mysterious bounty hunter in the galaxy far, far away is finally receiving a more well-rounded backstory courtesy of the Disney+ series, allowing fans to see more of his humanity, nuances and — perhaps most surprisingly — his face. "The Book of Boba Fett" chronicles the character's journey following the events of "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" — from his daring escape from the Sarlacc pit to his burgeoning takeover of the criminal underworld. During these trials and tribulations (but mostly trials), fans have gotten to witness his growing relationship with the Tuskens, as well as his attempts to gain some respect in the realm of organized crime.
Needless to say, it hasn't always been plain sailing for the bounty hunter when it comes to dealing with those who live on the outskirts of a lawful society. Last week's chapter saw him get into a fight with the Pyke Syndicate on a hovertrain, where he let them know there's a new boss in Tatooine.
The latest episode explores the aftermath of this exchange when Boba takes a trip to Oba Diah, a unique place in the "Star Wars" lore. Here's what we know about it.
Oba Diah is a dangerous place
The Outer Rim Territories are home to some of the most nefarious criminals, smugglers, slavers and pirates in the galaxy far, far away. It's a diverse and sparsely populated region that's made up of planets that are akin to the Wild West, including Oba Diah, homeworld of the Pyke Syndicate.
The third episode of "The Book of Boba Fett" sees Boba visit the planet to demand protection money from Pyke Syndicate officials. However, Boba's visit typifies the sort of meetings that happen on Oba Diah every other day. Located at the end of the Kessel Run, the planet is synonymous with one of the galaxy's most illicit spice smuggling operations, so don't expect a summer holiday resort that's populated by upstanding citizens.
As Wookiepedia notes, Oba Diah first appeared on the screen in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" when Obi-Wan Kenobi and Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker were sent to investigate the death of the Jedi Master Sifo-Dyas. Unsurprisingly, the Pyke Syndicate were involved in Sifo-Dyas's demise.
Oba Diah fell from grace as the galaxy's most powerful spice network following the collapse of the Empire. As a result of the planet's downturn in fortunes, the Pyke Syndicate's monopolization of the business was taken over by the Spice Runners of Kijimi, ultimately making Oba Diah an embattled shadow of its former glory.