Why The Dexter: New Blood Finale Has Fans So Fed Up

The general consensus for the "Dexter: New Blood" finale, "Sins of the Father," is that viewers felt extremely rushed throughout the final episode and that its plot just didn't make any sense. Case in point: Angela Bishop's (Julia Jones) discovery of Dexter's (Michael C. Hall) secret past as a serial killer.

"After everything Dexter's been through, you're gonna tell me he got busted by a small-town cop using Google and a f****** podcast," wrote Twitter user @faarrrrraah. "And lol, I didn't know M99 magically changes to ketamine after eight years," they added.

User @AdamCOrtiz said, "That finale was bull****! 1) The evidence that Angela had against dexter was totally circumstantial. There was no way to link him to the BHB. 2) Dexter killing Logan the way he did is COMPLETELY out of character for Dexter. He would of [sic] never did that." Their tweet was liked more than 1,000 times. Elsewhere, @secularist85 wrote, "What makes #DexterNewBloodFinale so bad is Angela is such a bad cop that she couldn't solve a missing person case in her own town (without help from #Dexter) but somehow we are suppose [sic] to believe that she got him on a single murder. The writers must think we are idiots."

In addition to Angela's discovery, another really big issue that fans had with the "New Blood" finale was Harrison's (Jack Alcott) decision to kill Dexter. "Harrison killing his dad because of a coach he hardly knew?!" seethed Twitter user @vanessamelend15. "Killing Logan and then Harrison wanting to kill him? Trash," tweeted @MagicalMasshole, who also declared, "That was worse than the lumberjack finale."

As of January 11, Episode 10 of "New Blood" is sitting with a 4.5 IMDb rating with more than 2,000 votes submitted. In comparison, every other episode is above an 8.5.