Gal Gadot Set To Star In A Reboot Of This Classic Alfred Hitchcock Thriller

Alfred Hitchcock is the all-time master of suspense. He's responsible for some of the greatest thrillers ever made, such as "Vertigo," "North by Northwest," and "Suspicion." It's no wonder why his massive volume of work continues to be studied and dissected to this day, as there are plenty of filmmakers who look to his work for inspiration. And there are ample opportunities for these stories to continue being told via remakes, as was the case for his 1940 film "Rebecca," which saw a redo in the form of the 2020 film of the same name that went straight to Netflix.

Now, it looks like another Hitchcock classic is set to enter the 21st century, courtesy of Paramount Pictures. Deadline reports that Eileen Jones ("Lethal Weapon," "Prodigal Son") is in talks to write a remake for Hitchcock's 1955 film "To Catch a Thief." And a major star is already attached to lead the picture.