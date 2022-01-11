Final Destination Fans Just Got Amazing News

The "Final Destination" series had one of the most horrifying monsters in all of film — death itself. Over the span of five films, the same basic premise was utilized to great effect. In each installment, a group of people would barely escape the clutches of death, with one person having a vision of a terrible future to take place. That individual would then prevent that future from occurring, but in its place, the survivors would each meet a gruesome end courtesy of elaborate Rube Goldberg machines that would pick off each person one by one.

The franchise was incredibly successful, but there hasn't been a new installment since 2011's "Final Destination 5." Fortunately, it appears as though fans of the series won't have to wait too much longer to see people die in increasingly elaborate ways. There have been talks of another installment for quite some time now, even if there's debate if it'll be a reboot or a sequel. Now, fans can worry a little less now that an intriguing development has come to light about the next "Final Destination" that sounds exceptionally promising.