Gemma Chan Confirms What We Suspected About Sersi's Future In The MCU
Thanks to timeline shenanigans and the newly-introduced concept of the Multiverse, very few major characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are gone for good after their initial appearance. Natasha "Black Widow" Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) got her solo movie after the character's arc rather conclusively wrapped up in "Avengers: Endgame." "Captain Marvel" and the Disney+ show "Loki" prove that even supposedly dead villains like Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace) and the rather more sympathetic Loki Laufeyson (Tom Hiddleston) can return. As "Spider-Man: No Way Home" shows, even versions of the characters that hail from other cinematic universes can pop up in the MCU when the stars align.
Knowing this, it's easy to assume that despite the movie's somewhat mixed reviews, the characters of "Eternals" are still very much in the game. Now, star Gemma Chan has spoken about the subject — and she confirms what fans were suspecting all along about Sersi's future in the MCU.
Gemma Chan says Sersi will return
Gemma Chan's character, Sersi, is a powerful Eternal with the ability to shape and transmute matter, and arguably the closest thing the movie has to a main character. As such, she — along with Kit Harington's Dane Whitman — is far and away the most likely character from "Eternals" to feature in future MCU projects, and it appears that Chan is more than fine with this.
In an interview with W Magazine, Chan commented on the experience of playing Sersi. "It was interesting," Chan commented on portraying the character. "In Eternals, she starts out shy and then discovers her power as a leader. That was fun." She also pretty much outright confirmed that she will reprise the role in the future. "Yes," she said. "Marvel owns us for life."
Though Chan's answer was clearly humorous, the fact that she didn't circle around Sersi's future in the MCU seems to be a pretty solid confirmation that the character will be back in some capacity before long.