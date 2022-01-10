The Spider-Man: No Way Home Theory That Explains Doctor Strange's Odd Behavior

When Doctor Strange, as portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch, returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to reprise his role as Doctor Strange for "Spider-Man: No Way Home," it was one of the most substantial storylines the wizard has received since his solo movie back in 2016. In the movie, after Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is exposed to the world as Spider-Man, he seeks Strange's help to put things back to normal. But when the spell goes wrong because of Peter's meddling, it breaks apart the multiverse and brings forth a slate of villains from other realities.

Many fans were quick to note how different they felt the good Doctor was acting in "No Way Home." Strange's initial idea is to use a magic box to return the villains back to worlds where they are doomed to die, and then he loses a fight to Spider-Man, who traps Strange in his own mirror dimension with the power of geometry. The wizard-surgeon is also wearing a Columbia University sweatshirt, acting morose, has let a blizzard from Kamar-Taj blow through a portal into the Sanctum Sanctorum, and says off-putting things like, "Scooby-Doo this s—" (to say nothing of the cringeworthy censored line in the trailer).

One likely explanation for how different the character feels is that across the five MCU films in which Doctor Strange has appeared, he's been handled by five different directors (if you count each Russo brother separately) and by a myriad more writers who each had to adapt Strange for the narrative needs of storylines in which he was not always the main focus. When Marvel finally releases the Sam Raimi helmed "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," we may get yet another take on the former Sorcerer Supreme.

Some fans, however, have a different — and admittedly compelling — theory regarding Doctor Strange's sudden mood shift.