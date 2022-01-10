Cobra Kai's Griffin Santopietro Reveals What It's Like Working With Ralph Macchio And William Zabka - Exclusive

While Santopietro doesn't have near the number of scenes with William Zabka that he has with Macchio, he cherishes every single opportunity — including a brief, but very funny exchange of insults between Anthony and Zabka's Johnny Lawrence in Episode 2 of Season 4.

"That was so much fun. And that was the only time I had got to work with him since I think season 1, where I had the same kind of interaction with him, but he's just the funniest guy and he's so great, but it's fun," Santopietro enthused. "I really do like that we were able to butt heads, just like this kid was like, 'What is it?' We're not necessarily mad at each other. We're just don't like each other for no reason. I'm just like, 'I don't want you in my house.' And he's like, 'I don't want you here.' But it was so much fun getting to do that with him."

Whether he's filming scenes with Macchio or Zabka, Santopietro still finds the opportunity to be working with them a bit surreal considering how much of a fan he is of the original "Karate Kid" films.

"I do find it interesting, just for the fact that I'm watching these iconic films and I actually get to work with these people in the film," Santopietro revealed. "I think re-watching them now, I see them the same. I enjoy them just the same, but I think actually knowing these people in this film is just crazy."

"Cobra Kai" Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.