Here's One Award Spider-Man: No Way Home Won't Be Winning

The latest Deadline report, which includes that wrenching observation, tells us that "Spider-Man: No Way Home" has failed to qualify for the BAFTAs this year. Sony reportedly neglected to make the film available on the BAFTA streaming platform BAFTA View, which has disqualified it from being an awards contender. At the time of writing, if any person with access to BAFTA View were to click on the "No Way Home" page, they would see a trailer for the film rather than a screener, per Deadline.

Apparently, the decision was somewhat controversial among the BAFTA ranks, and that the idea of granting the film an exemption of some kind was floated, but that an agreement to do so could not be reached. Sony hasn't responded to the situation, but it's being speculated that they chose not to make the film available for online streaming (even on a private platform only for British Academy members) in order to stick to its theaters-only release model as an anti-piracy measure.

An official statement from the awards body on the matter reads: "'Spider-Man: No Way Home' did not meet the eligibility criteria for the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022, and therefore, did not qualify for entry. As outlined in our rulebook, all films must be made available to voting members on BAFTA View prior to Round One voting closing to ensure fairness and parity for all titles, and the film was not made available by the distributor."

Whatever the reason, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is reportedly the only major studio release not available for consideration at the BAFTAs for this reason, with other big releases, including Marvel's "Eternals" and Warner Bros.' "The Matrix Resurrections," available to stream on BAFTA View.