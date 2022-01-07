The One Role That Changed The Course Of Sidney Poitier's Career Forever

The recently deceased Sidney Poitier, who died at age 94 on January 7th, 2022, leaves behind an astounding body of work in Hollywood, both as an actor and a director. He's known for his pioneering roles in films like "In the Heat of the Night," "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner," and "To Sir, with Love," as well as for directing films like "Stir Crazy," and even the infamous "Ghost Dad." He's one of the most beloved movie stars in the history of film, but his first big breakthrough role might not be familiar to every casual fan.

Poitier had appeared in several films before this crucial part put him at the forefront of Hollywood stardom, put him on the path to become the first Black actor to win Best Actor at the Academy Awards (for "Lilies of the Field"), and all the critical and audience acclaim that followed. And if you haven't seen it, you're missing out on an undervalued gem of classic 1950s social drama.