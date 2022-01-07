Enola Holmes 2 Just Hit A Major Production Milestone
Netflix's "Enola Holmes" was a hit for the streaming service, earning rave reviews with a 91% critic rating against a 70% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film follows Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown), the free-spirited younger sister of renowned detective Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill), who tries to solve the mystery of her mother's sudden disappearance. Enola isn't a character created by Sherlock Holmes writer Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, instead, the Netflix Original is based on a series of young adult books, "The Enola Holmes Mysteries," written by Nancy Springer.
Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill are joined by an impressive cast in the first film, which also features Sam Claflin as Mycroft Holmes, Helena Bonham Carter as Enola's mother Eudoria Holmes, and "Killing Eve" star Fiona Shaw as Mrs. Harrison. Brown spends most of the first film working alongside Louis Partridge, who plays the young Viscount Tewkesbury, and the two strike up a fun dynamic which carries the film.
Considering the movie's popularity, it isn't surprising that Netflix gave the go-ahead for the sequel, which is simply titled "Enola Holmes 2." And now, that sequel has hit a major production milestone.
Enola Holmes 2 has finished filming
Netflix recently took to Twitter to announce that after three months of production, "Enola Holmes 2" has finished filming. The streaming service tweeted a short video of Louis Partridge finishing work on the film, as he hugs director Harry Bradbeer and co-star Millie Bobby Brown in a lavish room. The clip doesn't look like it reveals anything too spoilery about the sequel, aside from the fact that both Brown and Partridge are dressed in relatively nice clothes rather than some of their grimy disguises from the first film.
Henry Cavill previously confirmed on Instagram that he wrapped his scenes on "Enola Holmes 2" back in November, which suggests Sherlock doesn't have the biggest role to play in the sequel. That isn't so surprising, since he's a supporting character in the first film. Brown, Partridge, Cavill, and Helena Bonham Carter will be joined by a number of new stars in "Enola Holmes 2," including "Harry Potter" alum David Thewlis, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Hannah Dodd, Abbie Hern, Serrana Su-Ling Bliss, and Gabriel Tierney (via Variety).
The end of "Enola Holmes" sees the titular heroine decide to use her observational talents to become a detective, declaring herself "a finder of lost souls." So, she'll no doubt be on the hunt for more missing people when the sequel eventually arrives on Netflix.