Enola Holmes 2 Just Hit A Major Production Milestone

Netflix's "Enola Holmes" was a hit for the streaming service, earning rave reviews with a 91% critic rating against a 70% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film follows Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown), the free-spirited younger sister of renowned detective Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill), who tries to solve the mystery of her mother's sudden disappearance. Enola isn't a character created by Sherlock Holmes writer Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, instead, the Netflix Original is based on a series of young adult books, "The Enola Holmes Mysteries," written by Nancy Springer.

Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill are joined by an impressive cast in the first film, which also features Sam Claflin as Mycroft Holmes, Helena Bonham Carter as Enola's mother Eudoria Holmes, and "Killing Eve" star Fiona Shaw as Mrs. Harrison. Brown spends most of the first film working alongside Louis Partridge, who plays the young Viscount Tewkesbury, and the two strike up a fun dynamic which carries the film.

Considering the movie's popularity, it isn't surprising that Netflix gave the go-ahead for the sequel, which is simply titled "Enola Holmes 2." And now, that sequel has hit a major production milestone.