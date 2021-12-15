Why Tom Holland Didn't Think Spider-Man: No Way Home Would Actually Happen

With stellar reviews from critics and fan reactions following the film's UK premiere starting to trickle in, the word is out that "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is an absolute banger. Braving the multiverse to bring back forgotten villains and leaving Peter Parker (Tom Holland) to face off against them alone, it's easily the biggest wall-crawling adventure yet. With danger, dimensional tears, and a furious Doctor on his case, it may be a wonder to many how Holland's heroic high-schooler manages to save the day. And that includes Holland himself.

During a recent interview with Screen Rant, Holland revealed that he was skeptical that the film's ambitious story would make it off the page. How was one of the greatest heroes in the MCU going to face off against some of the most ferocious foes from former Spidey iterations? Everyone's favorite MCU Spoiler King opened up about why he wasn't sure "No Way Home" would ever come to pass, and how it feels now that the movie is almost out.