The Tragedy Of Macbeth Trailer Pulls Back The Curtain On A Shakespearean Masterpiece

The subgenre of William Shakespeare adaptations has been an integral part of cinema for about as long as the medium has existed. In fact, as early as 1899, motion picture pioneer William Kennedy Dickson was already adapting "The Life and Death of King John" into a four-minute short (via BFI Screen Online). In the years since then, cinematic masters like Lois Weber, Orson Welles, Akira Kurosawa, and Derek Jarman have all found inspiration in the Bard's work. Now, it's Joel Coen's turn at-bat.

The revered American filmmaker, working without his brother and usual directing partner Ethan, has made a lofty, star-studded adaptation of "Macbeth," one of Shakespeare's grisliest, darkest, and most iconic tragedies. After making its small fall film festival run and debuting in theaters with a limited, Oscar-qualifying release in December 2020, the film is about to hit Apple TV+ as, arguably, the streaming service's most prestigious exclusive title to date.

That means fans of both Shakespeare and Coen will soon get to bask in the grandeur of "The Tragedy of Macbeth," an experience that has previously been reserved for just a small number of lucky moviegoers. As if that wasn't enough, the film's new trailer suggests that "The Tragedy of Macbeth" may be the most stylish, intense, and visually astonishing Joel Coen production yet.