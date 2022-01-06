Get A Sneak Peek At A Tense Reunion From The Expanse Season 6 Episode 5 - Exclusive Clip

It's only been a few weeks since "The Expanse" returned to grace our Amazon Prime Video screens, and already we're nearing the end. The feeling is nothing new for fans of the epic space opera series based on the work of James S.A. Corey (a pen name for authors Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck) — they've had to bid farewell to James Holden (Steven Strait) and the crew of the Rocinante before. The show was canceled once by Syfy only to be revived by Amazon, reportedly because Jeff Bezos is such a fan. The streamer breathed new life (and budget) into the franchise, resulting in three additional seasons of sci-fi TV, but despite the largesse of this IP's titanic benefactor, this next ending fast approaching appears to be of the permanent variety (a potential film sequel notwithstanding).

That said, we still have two episodes of the series left to enjoy as we all hurtle along with the crew of the Rocinante toward an inevitable confrontation with Marco Inaros (Keon Alexander) and the ineffable big bad lurking in the upper-dimensional background of the cosmos.

While the war with Marco's Free Navy has been front and center, we still feel the need to mention the alien threat, since Episode 4 dedicated no fewer than six minutes to introducing Winston Duarte (Dylan Taylor), the high consul on the planet Laconia. Judging by this exclusive clip from Episode 5 provided to Looper by Amazon, we'll be dropping back into the war story this week, but keep Laconia and Winston Duarte in the back of your mind.

As any book reader will tell you — that dude is important.