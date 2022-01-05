Lily James And Sebastian Stan Channel Pam & Tommy In A New Trailer

With the release of prestige television limited series like "American Crime Story: Impeachment," "Waco," and "Manhunt: Unabomber," audiences and production companies alike seem to be enthralled by the 1990s. These dramatic retellings of culturally impactful events that are now decades old offer an opportunity for creatives to re-examine what made them so impactful in the first place and why they continue to hold a place of notoriety within the zeitgeist.

Another major cultural event — the 1995 Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee sex tape scandal — is coming soon to TV screens. The celebrity couple's intimate tape is generally regarded as the one that kickstarted a phenomenon wherein the public was deeply interested in this particular aspect of famous people's private lives (via Rolling Stone). "Pam and Tommy," the new eight-episode docudrama from Hulu centered around the theft and release of this sex tape, will hit Hulu on February 2.

The Hulu limited series brings to life the history of this '90s scandal. Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee meet at a New Years Party in 1994 and get married 96 hours later. In 1995, a former employee named Rand Gauthier steals a sex tape the couple made on their honeymoon as revenge for them stiffing him on $20,000 they owed for renovations (via Elle). Gauthier, a former adult film actor, used his connections to make copies of the video and sell it on the internet.

News of the project went wide in December 2020 (via Deadline), with Lily James, Sebastian Stan, and Seth Rogen announced as members of the lead cast. "Pam & Tommy" also stars Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, and Mike Seely as Hugh Hefner. Filming on the project ran from April to July 2021, with Rogen sharing first-look photos from the production on Instagram in May 2021. A teaser for "Pam & Tommy" was released in November 2021 (via Variety). Now, just a few months later, we're finally getting a closer look at the Craig Gillespie-directed series ahead of its Hulu debut.