Cobra Kai's Griffin Santopietro Discusses The Importance Of His Storyline In Season 4 - Exclusive

If "Cobra Kai" has taught viewers anything since its debut in 2018, it's that none of the character's stories are completely black and white. As such, when the creators of the series opted to make Anthony a part of a group of bullies that torments a new middle school student, Kenny (Dallas Dupree Young), Santopietro was grateful that they didn't take the obvious route with his character.

"I thought it was a really interesting way to go, where you put Daniel's son in a bully situation of being the bully instead of the victim like Daniel was," Santopietro told Looper. "I think the show has always been subverting that expectation, obviously starting out with showing Johnny's side of the story. But yeah, I just thought it was an interesting way to go. It'd be so easy just to make Daniel's son just another Daniel."

The interesting thing is, while Anthony goes with the crowd to bully Kenny, you can sense the conflict he is experiencing while doing it. It's a sense of hesitation that Santopietro believes mirrors real life.

"Someone said this to me that it's important to tell the bystander story as well as the bully and victim ... a lot of kids these days aren't always so malicious in bullying. Their friends do it, so they do it with them," Santopietro observed. "[It's interesting being on the show for] years and then finally getting to have this storyline, because this whole time Anthony's just been a jerk, and no one really knows why. But [it's important] to actually show that Anthony doesn't really want to do this. It's just, he doesn't know what else to do."