Mike Judge Teases A New Beavis And Butt-Head Movie With Some Hilarious Art

Beavis and Butt-Head are all grown up, and they've done so roughly as gracefully as you might expect — at least, according to character sketches Mike Judge just dropped on his official Twitter account. The art depicts Beavis as a sweaty, bespectacled guy who seems somewhat more wrinkled than someone who was a teenager in the 1990s should have any business to be, though his iconic pompadour seems to be more or less intact. Meanwhile, Butt-Head is balding, unshaved, and clutching a cigarette.

"Beavis and Butt-Head will be returning this year with a brand new movie and more on Paramount+," Judge wrote in the tweet. "No exact date yet, but soon. They need some time to get back in shape."

Given that the "Zoom call" announcement features Beavis and Butt-Head as their usual teenage selves, it remains to be seen whether these middle-aged versions of the characters tie into the story of the movie, or if they're just a fun offhand joke by Judge.