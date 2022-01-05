Mike Judge Teases A New Beavis And Butt-Head Movie With Some Hilarious Art
With "Masters of the Universe" and other intellectual properties of yesteryear making a comeback, one can only wonder which beloved 1980s or 1990s icon is set to be revived next. In 2020, Comedy Central announced that one such property is none other than "Beavis and Butt-Head," Mike Judge's hit animated series about the titular foul-mouthed teens and their various mundane adventures. What's more, in February 2021 Comedy Central's official YouTube channel shared a clip of a Zoom call between Butt-Head and Beavis, and the characters announced an upcoming "Beavis and Butt-Head" movie for Paramount+.
It's not exactly surprising that Judge's famous creations are getting another lease in life, given the creator's demonstrated success with shows like "King of the Hill" and "Silicon Valley." Still, how can two giggling cartoon teenagers from the 1990s possibly fare in the radically different cultural environment of the 2020s? Judge has now shared some insight on the subject, by teasing the new "Beavis and Butt-Head" movie with some hilarious art.
Beavis and Butt-Head are all grown up
Beavis and Butt-Head are all grown up, and they've done so roughly as gracefully as you might expect — at least, according to character sketches Mike Judge just dropped on his official Twitter account. The art depicts Beavis as a sweaty, bespectacled guy who seems somewhat more wrinkled than someone who was a teenager in the 1990s should have any business to be, though his iconic pompadour seems to be more or less intact. Meanwhile, Butt-Head is balding, unshaved, and clutching a cigarette.
"Beavis and Butt-Head will be returning this year with a brand new movie and more on Paramount+," Judge wrote in the tweet. "No exact date yet, but soon. They need some time to get back in shape."
Given that the "Zoom call" announcement features Beavis and Butt-Head as their usual teenage selves, it remains to be seen whether these middle-aged versions of the characters tie into the story of the movie, or if they're just a fun offhand joke by Judge.