General Hospital's Latest Jaw-Dropping Death Has Fans In Mourning

Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) is one of the most iconic figures to come out of the realm of soap operas. He first made his appearance on the show back in 1978, but Geary decided it was time to retire in 2015. He would return to the series in 2017 when his longtime co-star Jane Elliot, who played Tracy Quartermaine, also decided it was time to leave.

Undoubtedly, fans were hopeful Luke Spencer could return to the series again one day. He has such a long, storied history to his name, but it appears that will no longer be the case. On the "General Hospital" episode that aired on January 3, 2022, it was revealed that Luke Spencer was officially laid to rest off-screen. Tracy was the one who stated that he had perished in a cable car accident in Austria, and there was a heavy implication that the "accident" had been engineered by Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy).

It remains to be seen what more from this development will transpire. Was Victor really behind the tragedy, or are other machinations at work? "General Hospital" fans have plenty of new episodes on deck that will likely reveal all.