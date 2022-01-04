The Real Reason Cobra Kai Season 4 Was So Difficult To Shoot

Contains spoilers for "Cobra Kai" Season 4

The fourth season of "Cobra Kai" just wrapped, and fans of Netflix's "Karate Kid" spinoff series are already counting down the days until the next installment arrives. Over the course of 10 hard-hitting episodes, viewers sat back in amazement as they watched Miyagi-Do Karate and Eagle Fang attempt to combine their expertise in an effort to put an end to the corrupt Cobra Kai dojo once and for all. It was a good idea in theory.

Naturally, things didn't go according to plan for Johnny (William Zabka), Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), and their students. This was partly due to Johnny and Daniel's constant bickering and fundamental differences in karate philosophies. But the bonds that were built, broken, and repaired along the way made for some dramatic, action-packed, and often hilarious viewing all the same.

As viewers, it's easy to sit back and enjoy the trials and tribulations that each "Cobra Kai" character goes through without giving it much thought. However, for the actors involved, it's a lot of hard work as they have to perform so many complex karate moves and stunts. That being said, the fight scenes weren't the only challenge during the production of "Cobra Kai" Season 4.