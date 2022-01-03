The Real Reason Johnny And Daniel's Cobra Kai Season 4 Fight Ended That Way

"Cobra Kai" Season 4 struck hard and with no mercy. The latest All-Valley Karate Tournament had promised high stakes from the outset, but not even the most tenured pop-culture prophet could have predicted all of the twists and turns that unfolded throughout the 10 episodes. Bonds were built and broken, unexpected rivalries were forged, and the martial arts action was fun and dramatic.

That said, it's the characters that give the show its beating heart. While "Cobra Kai" has given meaningful stories to most of its ensemble of fighters, Johnny (William Zabka) and Daniel (Ralph Macchio) will always be the heart of the saga. They've been butting heads since they were first introduced in "The Karate Kid" way back in 1984 after all, and that trend has continued in "Cobra Kai."

Johnny and Daniel's relationship has certainly taken some huge steps forward in "Cobra Kai," but their opposing viewpoints means that a fight is always a possibility. But will there ever be a clear winner? "Cobra Kai" Season 4 explores this idea in a way that might frustrate some viewers.